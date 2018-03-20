Modestan gunned down 15-year-old in gang shooting, now faces life in prison

The third defendant in a 2012 gang shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in northwest Modesto has been convicted of second-degree murder.
Brian Storment, 23, of Modesto, was convicted March 7, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office reported. He pleaded no contest in the death of Juan Velasquez, who was killed in front of a home in the 2100 block of Conant Avenue on Oct. 18 that year.
Storment also had been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old man who survived the attack. That charge was dismissed, Superior Court records show.
When Storment returns to court April 9, he faces a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, the DA's Office reported.
Velasquez and the 23-year-old man were in front of the home when they were approached by Storment, who was then 18; Jeremy Anthony Romero, then 28; and Santos Joseph Garcia Jr., then 25.
At least one of the them fired at the victims and ran from the scene, police said at the time. Velasquez died at a hospital, and the 23-year-old was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Romero earlier pleaded no contest and was convicted of murder. The charge of attempted murder against him also was dismissed. Garcia earlier pleaded no contest to felony counts of participating in a criminal street gang and being an accessory.
