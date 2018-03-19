Pointing lasers at aircraft is a federal crime. McClatchy Federal Bureau of Investigation
Crime

Turlock man pleads guilty to hitting helicopters with laser beam above Modesto

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

March 19, 2018 01:12 PM

A Turlock man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of hitting two helicopters with the beam of a laser pointer in October.

Roger Shane John, 32, is scheduled for sentencing on June 11 in federal court in Fresno.

John faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The laser strikes occurred within the FAA‑designated laser-free zone of the Modesto Airport.

John admitted to striking a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, Air 101, five to six times with a powerful green laser on Oct. 22. The laser disrupted an air support response to a domestic violence call.

roger john.jpg
Roger Shane John, 31, of Turlock, in the mug shot after his arrest Oct. 3 by Ceres police on suspicion of vehicle theft, attempted receiving stolen property, false impersonation of another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ceres Police Department

Around the same time and in the same general vicinity, John struck CalStar 12, an emergency medical helicopter, three to four times, he admitted.

An examination of John’s laser revealed that it is 17 times more powerful than what is legally permissible for handheld laser devices, according to prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd will determine John's sentence.

