San Joaquin deputy makes an odd find in Escalon-area canal

By Deke Farrow

March 19, 2018 12:15 PM

Maybe it was a gun-control statement.

Sometime near the start of the weekend, a San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy made an unusual find in an irrigation canal near Escalon: a full-size Winchester gun safe.

It was sticking out of the water about four feet from the bank, said Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Dave Konecny. The discovery was found in the area of South Harrold Avenue and Jones Road, southeast of Escalon.

A safe like that weighs about 1,000 pounds, Konecny said, so it wasn't going to be easily retrieved. "A tow truck was not available when we first found it," he wrote on Facebook, "so we had patrol units in the area to make sure no one tampered with it until we could haul it out of the water."

It wasn't immediately clear if the safe had been broken into, or if there was anything inside. As of late Monday morning, he told The Bee, the Sheriff's Department had received no reports of the safe's theft.

His department put out an alert to neighboring law-enforcement departments in case a report elsewhere matches the recovery. "It looks like the safe was freshly dumped — there was no algae growing," he posted on Facebook.

The rightful owner of the safe is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department at 209-468-4400.

