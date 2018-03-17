Five dogs perish in a garage fire in Ceres early Friday morning

Five dogs perished in an early morning fire in Ceres Friday.
At 1:31 a.m. Friday, area firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Shadowbrook Way in Ceres. When fire crews from Ceres and Modesto arrived on scene they found flames and smoke coming from the house's garage.
All human occupants were safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading more into the home's interior. But there was extensive smoke damage throughout.
During a search of the structure five dogs were found. Attempts to resuscitate the animals were unsuccessful. The fire remains under investigation.
