Possible DUI crash off downtown Modesto

Modesto police responded to a potential DUI-accident at B and Ninth streets Saturday morning.
At 9:40 a.m. a call came in for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection just past the Ninth Street Bridge. Two pickup trucks were involved. Modesto police investigating said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
The accident caused some traffic delays at the busy junction. The scene was also not far from the check-in site at Beard Brook Park for Modesto RecFest, a family friendly event along the Tuolumne River that runs until 1 p.m. Saturday.
