A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of B and Ninth streets Saturday, March 17, 2018.
A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of B and Ninth streets Saturday, March 17, 2018. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com
A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of B and Ninth streets Saturday, March 17, 2018. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Crime

Possible DUI crash off downtown Modesto

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

March 17, 2018 12:17 PM

Modesto police responded to a potential DUI-accident at B and Ninth streets Saturday morning.

At 9:40 a.m. a call came in for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection just past the Ninth Street Bridge. Two pickup trucks were involved. Modesto police investigating said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

The accident caused some traffic delays at the busy junction. The scene was also not far from the check-in site at Beard Brook Park for Modesto RecFest, a family friendly event along the Tuolumne River that runs until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road

View More Video