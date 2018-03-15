Witnesses help in capture of suspect in Modesto fatal hit-and-run crash

Police are crediting witnesses with helping them capture the driver in a fatal DUI crash in Modesto Wednesday night.
The crash occurred about 11 p.m. on Floyd Avenue near Bahia Way, in a residential area east of Coffee Road.
Police said Timothy Lewis, 51, was making a U-turn in a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage to park along Floyd when he was broadsided by a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Ivan Andrew Garcia, 22.
Responders found Lewis unresponsive in his car. Lifesaving measures were performed as he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but officers were informed a short time later that he'd died.
Garcia ran from the scene, but residents followed him in vehicles and on foot, keeping dispatchers informed of where he was. He didn't get far before being arrested, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said.
Information was not available Thursday morning on whether anyone physically tried to stop Garcia.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Graves said. Neither man had passengers, and no other vehicles were involved.
Garcia, who was out on probation, is being held without bail and faces charges of murder, felony DUI causing injury or death and felony hit-and-run causing injury or death.
Garcia's probation was from an August 2016 conviction, Stanislaus County Superior Court archives show. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage.
