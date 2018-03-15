Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/17/18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

March 15, 2018 07:49 AM

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 1 to March 7, 2018.

LLANOS, JOSE.jpg

SUSPECT: Jose Luis Llanos Jr., 35 of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property



BALL, EVERETT.jpg

SUSPECT: Everett Ball, 53, of Tulsa, Okla.

DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer

MARKLEY, JACQUELINE.jpg

SUSPECT: Jacqueline Looraine Markley, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer, probation violation



MORENO, BENJAMIN.jpg

SUSPECT: Benjamin Joseph Moreno, 36, of Lodi

DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation

GUZMAN, EDGAR.jpg

SUSPECT: Edgar Guzman, 36, of Hayward

DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

FANN, MATTHEW.jpg

SUSPECT: Matthew Jacob Fann, 39, of La Grange

DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer

DEPALMA, DYLAN.jpg

SUSPECT: Dylan DePalma, 23, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle, trailer, possession of drugs/alcohol/etc. in prison/jail, probation violation

RINER, ASHLEY.jpg

SUSPECT: Ashley Faye Riner, 33, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle, trailer, obstructing justice, possession of burglary tools

BENSON, JASON.jpg

SUSPECT: Jason Brandon Benson, 43, of Hayward

DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, presenting false ID to peace officer, burglary, driving with suspended license, possession of burglary tools

PARGAZ, ADELINE.jpg

SUSPECT: Adeline Denise Pargaz, 42, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle or trailer



NUNEZ, FERNANDO.jpg

SUSPECT: Fernando Canales Nunez, 41, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: StanCATT

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion of vehicle or trailer, possession of a controlled substance

