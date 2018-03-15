Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/17/18)

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 1 to March 7, 2018.
Never miss a local story.
SUSPECT: Jose Luis Llanos Jr., 35 of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Everett Ball, 53, of Tulsa, Okla.
DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Jacqueline Looraine Markley, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 1, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Benjamin Joseph Moreno, 36, of Lodi
DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Edgar Guzman, 36, of Hayward
DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Matthew Jacob Fann, 39, of La Grange
DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Dylan DePalma, 23, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle, trailer, possession of drugs/alcohol/etc. in prison/jail, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ashley Faye Riner, 33, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle, trailer, obstructing justice, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Jason Brandon Benson, 43, of Hayward
DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, presenting false ID to peace officer, burglary, driving with suspended license, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Adeline Denise Pargaz, 42, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Fernando Canales Nunez, 41, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: StanCATT
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft/extortion of vehicle or trailer, possession of a controlled substance
Comments