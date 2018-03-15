Sonora High student Jason Haddad was arrested on suspicion of battery on a school employee Wednesday.
Sonora High student attacked school employee during class, police say

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

March 15, 2018 07:16 AM

An 18-year-old Sonora High student was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a report that a school employee was attacked.

Police responded to the school, 430 N. Washington St., at 12:40 p.m. They determined that student Jason Zachery Haddad struck the employee during class.

"Haddad became angry during the class session and charged the employee," the Sonora Police Department posted on Facebook early Thursday. "Haddad punched the employee, causing minor injury. Haddad then chased the employee out of the classroom."

The post does not state that the employee was the class instructor.

Haddad was later located at his home and arrested on suspicion of battery and threatening a school official, both felony charges. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

We will have more information as it's available.

