Fugitive accused of ramming police vehicle in Modesto not at large long

A 19-year-old accused of ramming a police vehicle to elude capture on Monday afternoon in Modesto was arrested Tuesday.
Harley Climer was in jail Wednesday morning, facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and probation violation. Bail was set at $100,000.
Climer fled after striking a Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force officer's unmarked car, according to the California Highway Patrol. A couple of blocks away, he ran on foot after crashing the stolen car he was driving, a 1994 Honda Accord, into a fence.
Monday's incident began when a StanCATT officer spotted the stolen car in east Modesto and followed at a distance. It ended in the area of Coffee Road and Norwegian Avenue, where the traffic stop was attempted and Climber allegedly rammed the vehicle.
