Most Wanted: David Cecilio Soto, Murder

March 13, 2018 06:29 PM

NAME: David Cecilio Soto

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Soto is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the May 30, 2016, shooting of 13-year-old Brisa Covarrubias outside her west Modesto home. Investigators say Soto is a Sureño street gang member.

NOTES: Five other people have been arrested and criminally charged in this case. Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related, but the girl was not the intended target.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

