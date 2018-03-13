Modesto police force car to a stop in neighborhood. Here’s what came before.

After racing around the Modesto area to evade capture, an 18-year-old was arrested in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood Monday afternoon when police used their vehicles to force him to stop.
Officers first attempted a traffic stop of Sacaria Pereida in the area of Kerr Avenue and Oregon Drive in the airport neighborhood, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
With two passengers in his vehicle, Pereida fled through downtown, and police ended their pursuit for safety reasons, said Lt. Steve Stanfield.
Units reported seeing Pereida’s vehicle on Pelandale Avenue, in Salida and then southbound on Highway 99 at high speed. On city streets, he reportedly drove as fast as 90 mph, Graves said.
He wasn’t being followed with lights and sirens, she said, and officers lost sight of him for a bit. Then he was seen in the area of Tuxford Lane and Robin Hood Drive, “where conditions were good enough to stop him,” Graves said.
There, police used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, to force Pereida to lose control. His vehicle spun and ran into bushes in the neighborhood, Stanfield said.
No one was injured, and Pereida was arrested on a count of reckless evasion of officers. His two passengers were not arrested.
Tuesday afternoon, Pereida remained in custody, with bail set at $50,000.
