Modestan rammed officer trying to pull him over, authorities say. Now he's on the run.

An unmarked StanCATT vehicle was rammed when trying to stop the driver of a stolen car Monday afternoon. The driver fled the scene, and two passengers were arrested.
Authorities are looking for a Modesto man, Harley Climer, who ran after striking the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force officer's car, said Matt McCain, a California Highway Patrol officer with StanCATT.
The incident began when a StanCATT officer located the stolen 1994 Honda Accord in east Modesto and followed at a distance. When a traffic stop was attempted in the area of Norwegian Avenue and Coffee Road, Climer rammed the StanCATT vehicle, McCain said.
The Honda fled the scene but crashed into a fence a couple of blocks away. Climer and passenger Timothy Harmon ran, but Harmon was apprehended. The second passenger, Jessica Ann Nelson, remained with the Honda.
Harmon was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, McCain said. Nelson was arrested on a warrant in an elder-abuse case. She remained in Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday morning, with bail set at $100,500.
Climer faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.
Climer was released from jail on his own recognizance March 5 in a Stanislaus County Superior Court case in which he's charged with illegal use of tear gas and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In August, the then-18-year-old pleaded no contest to a charge of vehicle theft.
Anyone with information on Climer's whereabouts is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637 — type "TIP704" along with the message.
