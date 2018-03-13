No charges in latest Ustach Park murder arrest

Steven James Hinostroza Jr., who was arrested Friday in connection with a November homicide at Ustach Park, is a free man, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office says.
"After reviewing the reports presented to our office, it was decided that no charges would be filed at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," DA spokesman John Goold said Monday afternoon.
Hinostroza, 21, was held on suspicion of murder and robbery in the Nov. 21 shooting death of 21-year-old Cody Lea at Ustach Park in Modesto’s Village 1.
In February, Riverbank resident Robert Davis, 21, was arrested in Santa Cruz in Lea's death and in the Oct. 28 shooting that killed 5-year-old Xavier Smith and injured another boy. Both shootings appear to be drug-related, police said at the time.
Never miss a local story.
Two alleged accomplices also were arrested: Ryan DeSousa, 20, of Modesto, in Xavier's death, and David Wilmore Jr., 21, of Modesto, in Lea's shooting.
A few days after Davis' arrest, it was reported that police were holding off on charging Davis in Lea's death, after receiving new information detectives were working to corroborate.
At the time of Wilmore's arrest, police declined to state his alleged role in the Lea shooting. Wilmore faces enhancements for allegedly firing a gun and acting with premeditation in connection with Lea's death, according to the criminal complaint.
Comments