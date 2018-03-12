Update: No charges in latest Ustach Park murder arrest

UPDATE: Steven James Hinostroza Jr., who was arrested Friday in connection with a November homicide at Ustach Park, is a free man, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office says.
"After reviewing the reports presented to our office, it was decided that no charges would be filed at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," DA spokesman John Goold said Monday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police have arrested another man in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting death of 21-year-old Cody Lea at Ustach Park in Modesto’s Village 1.
Steven James Hinostroza Jr., 21, faces murder and robbery charges. He is being held without bail in the Stanislaus County Jail.
That November night, police were called to Hillglen Avenue just west of Bear Cub Lane on a report that a male had been shot in the back. Officers found Lea unconscious in the street, with people performing CPR on him before medical responders took over. Lea was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
In February, Riverbank resident Robert Davis, 21, was arrested in Santa Cruz in Lea's death and in the Oct. 28 shooting that killed 5-year-old Xavier Smith and injured another boy. Both shootings appear to be drug-related, police said at the time.
Two alleged accomplices also were arrested: Ryan DeSousa, 20, of Modesto, in Xavier's death, and David Wilmore Jr., 21, of Modesto, in Lea's shooting.
A few days after Davis' arrest, it was reported that police were holding off on charging Davis in Lea's death, after receiving new information detectives were working to corroborate.
At the time of Wilmore's arrest, police declined to state his alleged role in the Lea shooting. He, too, is being held without bail and is charged with murder and robbery.
Wilmore faces enhancements for allegedly firing a gun and acting with premeditation in connection with Lea's death, according to the criminal complaint. As of Monday morning, no court appearance for Hinostroza had been scheduled.
Wilmore's mother, Rebecca Adayan, faces charges of being an accessory after the fact in Lea's death. Police say she threatened a witness, telling him to provide false information in the case.
We'll have more on Hinostroza's arrest as information is available.
