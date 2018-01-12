Teenage girl pulls a knife at Turlock Junior High, prompting call to all parents

A 14-year-old female student at Turlock Junior High brandished a knife at another student on campus Thursday.
The action was reported to authorities and no one was injured, said Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman. But it prompted school administrators at the junior high to send out an automated voicemail notice to all parents and guardians early Friday evening about the incident.
The message said: "Dear parents and guardians of Turlock Junior High School, this is Mr. Ruiz calling to inform you that on Thursday, Jan. 11, it was reported after school that a student had been in possession of a weapon on campus. All safety protocols and procedures were followed and administration worked closely with Turlock Police Department to resolve the matter. Please remind your students to always inform an adult on campus if they see or hear about an unsafe situation. If you have any questions of concerns please contact our front office at 209-667-0881."
Holeman said the female student threatened another female student with a knife during lunch period Thursday. School administrators were not notified until after classes were out for the day, and then started an investigation. Officials called Turlock Police on Friday and the juvenile was arrested and then released to a guardian. She was charged with brandishing a weapon and bringing a knife to campus, Holeman said.
