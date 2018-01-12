Car theft suspect caught in Oakdale had 13 Benjamins in his pocket. Here's what happened.

A Jamestown man arrested Thursday night in Oakdale on a warrant out of Tuolumne County had a lot more in his pocket than change.
After Oakdale police turned over Andrew Edwards, 32, to Tuolumne deputies, 13 $100 bills were found in his possession as he was being booked into jail.
Deputies marked the bills with a counterfeit currency detector pen. If the bills had been legit, the mark would be a faint yellow, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. Any other color indicates the bill is a fake.
The department shared on Facebook a number of tips to help the public recognize counterfeit currency.
