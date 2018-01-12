$1,300 in counterfeit currency was found in a vehicle-theft suspect's possession when he was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.
Crime

Car theft suspect caught in Oakdale had 13 Benjamins in his pocket. Here's what happened.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 12, 2018 06:12 PM

A Jamestown man arrested Thursday night in Oakdale on a warrant out of Tuolumne County had a lot more in his pocket than change.

After Oakdale police turned over Andrew Edwards, 32, to Tuolumne deputies, 13 $100 bills were found in his possession as he was being booked into jail.

 Deputies marked the bills with a counterfeit currency detector pen. If the bills had been legit, the mark would be a faint yellow, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. Any other color indicates the bill is a fake. 

The department shared on Facebook a number of tips to help the public recognize counterfeit currency.

