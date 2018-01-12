More Videos

  Modesto police investigate shooting in La Loma neighborhood

    The shooting took place near La Loma Avenue and North Morton Boulevard near Dry Creek.

The shooting took place near La Loma Avenue and North Morton Boulevard near Dry Creek.
The shooting took place near La Loma Avenue and North Morton Boulevard near Dry Creek.

Crime

Modesto police investigate shooting in La Loma neighborhood

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

January 12, 2018 02:28 PM

A man was shot Friday afternoon near the La Loma Neighborhood in central Modesto, authorities said.

The shooting took place near La Loma Avenue and North Morton Boulevard near Dry Creek.

Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department, said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

He was listed in stable condition as of 3 p.m.

Other details of the incident have not been disclosed.

It's the second shooting in the area in the last six days.

On Sunday night, a 32-year-old man working on his vehicle was shot in the 2000 block of Moran Avenue, about a 1.5 miles away from Friday's incident.

The man suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect vehicle in that shooting was described as a dark, four-door sedan with two people inside.

It is not known if the two shootings were related.

