Car Theft Suspects (1-13-18)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 28, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2018.
SUSPECT: Dakota McBride, 20, of Empire
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, theft of personal property
SUSPECT: Kristi Marguerite Brennan, 21, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, evading a peace officer, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, hit and run by runway vehicle
SUSPECT: Harrold Fannon, 24, of Empire
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, probation violation
SUSPECT: Eric Jordan Lane, 21, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Antoinette Charice Dillard, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Margarito Rojo, 35, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 29, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of burlary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Rasheed Webb, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 2, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, corporal injury on spouse, cohabitant, escape from roadcamp assignment
SUSPECT: Claude Vincent Womack Jr., 35, Empire
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, unlicenced driver, hit and run/property damage
