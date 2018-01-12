Crime

Car Theft Suspects (1-13-18)

January 12, 2018 10:44 AM

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 28, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2018.







MCBRIDE, DAKOTA

SUSPECT: Dakota McBride, 20, of Empire

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, theft of personal property







BRENNAN, KRISTI

SUSPECT: Kristi Marguerite Brennan, 21, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, evading a peace officer, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, hit and run by runway vehicle





FANNON, HARROLD

SUSPECT: Harrold Fannon, 24, of Empire

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, probation violation





LANE, ERIC

SUSPECT: Eric Jordan Lane, 21, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation





DILLARD, ANTOINETTE

SUSPECT: Antoinette Charice Dillard, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receving stolen vehicle





ROJO, MARGARITO

SUSPECT: Margarito Rojo, 35, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 29, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of burlary tools, probation violation







SUSPECT: Rasheed Webb, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 2, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, corporal injury on spouse, cohabitant, escape from roadcamp assignment



WOMACK, CLAUDE

SUSPECT: Claude Vincent Womack Jr., 35, Empire

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, unlicenced driver, hit and run/property damage

