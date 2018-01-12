Modesto police on scene of Wednesday morning's fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 66-year-old pedestrian Gregory Harrison
Crime

Pedestrian victim in Tully Road hit-and-run ID'd. Vehicle that hit him also found.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 12, 2018 10:34 AM

Modesto police have identified the pedestrian  in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning as 66-year-old Gregory Henderson. Officers also located the vehicle believed to have been involved, the Modesto Police Department announced Friday.

Henderson  was hit on Tully Road near Big Valley Grace Community Church, about 50 yards north of Palmilla Drive. He was identified by family members, who had filed a missing-person report Wednesday night, said MPD spokeswoman Heather Graves.

As initially suspected because Henderson was carrying a house key in his pocket, he appears to have been out on an early morning walk, though his residence was a couple of miles away, Graves said.

The investigation indicates Gregory was walking along the east side of Tully Road when he was struck by a vehicle heading north. It left the area prior to officers arriving.

Neighbors who heard the impact but didn't realize what it was said the collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. At about 5:30 a.m., a jogger called 911 to report a man asleep, blocking the entrance of Big Valley Grace. When officers arrived, they found Henderson with visible injuries and unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence gathered at the crash site indicated the vehicle involved was a 2001-2003 black Honda Civic. After receiving information that a vehicle with major front-end damage was parked on Tully Road, officers contacted the resident and identified a possible driver.

As of Friday morning, an arrest had not been made and the investigation was ongoing..

