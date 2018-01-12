Naked man prompts evacuation of McHenry Avenue salon

A naked man who prompted the evacuation of a McHenry Avenue salon had to be removed from the business by police Thursday afternoon.
The 26-year-old man entered the Total Image Salon & Spa at 2501 McHenry Avenue at about 2 p.m. and asked if he could use the bathroom, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The man was told the restroom was for customers only, but he went in anyway and emerged naked about 10 minutes later.
The man then began ransacking the salon, ripping cords out of the computers, throwing glasses and bottles and turning the power off.
Employees and customers evacuated the business and called police, Graves said.
Officers entered the salon and found him lying naked on a massage table.
While he would not respond to their commands he was taken into custody without force, Graves said.
The man was put on a 72-hour mental health hold but could later face charges of vandalism and trespassing.
Police believe he was under the influence of drugs.
