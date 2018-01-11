Destini Kerr
Crime

Police search for driver in Modesto crash that killed Valley Springs man

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

January 11, 2018 12:50 PM

The Modesto Police Department are looking for a woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her car, killing her front seat passenger in May.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Destini Kerr, 20, and investigators Thursday were asking the public to help find her. Kerr was driving a Honda Civic in the fiery crash. Trevor Saltzman, 22, of Valley Springs, was the front-seat passenger and died instantly.

Along with the felony DUI charge, Kerr is wanted on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving with a suspended license and driving without auto insurance, Modesto police announced on its Facebook page.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on May 5. Police officials have said Kerr was driving the Honda Civic west on Pelandale Avenue approaching Dale Road at a speed well above the 50 mph speed limit before she side-swiped another vehicle and lost control.

The car veered northeast, then crashed into a tree about 100 feet off the road in the northeast corner of the intersection. The Honda Civic caught fire. The first officers to arrive at the crash site used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

Firefighters removed a door to free Kerr, who was trapped inside, according to the Modesto Fire Department. Kerr and a woman and a man sitting in the car’s backseat suffered major injuries in the crash. They were hospitalized.

Police said no one in the vehicle that was side-swiped was injured.

Police ask anyone with information about Kerr’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

