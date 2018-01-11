They tried to pull a cash box from the ground using a pickup. It didn't go well.

The best-laid plans often go awry, it's said. So what can you expect from poorly laid plans? A trio of would-be thieves looking for easy money found out early Wednesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies were dispatched to Chip's Chevron, 18151 Highway 108 in Jamestown, for a report of a white Toyota pickup truck abandoned in the car wash. There, they found evidence of a failed attempt to rip the cash machine out of the ground by using a large chain attached to the bumper of the truck.
Witnesses said a woman and two masked men were responsible and ran from the scene when the pickup stalled and they couldn't get it started, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson. Surveillance camera images confirmed that, she said.
When the truck stalled, they fled.
Narrie Alfaro, 45, was found nearby and determined to be the woman involved, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office. Benson said her clothing matched that described by witnesses. Alfaro was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted grand theft, vandalism, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.
The pickup had been reported stolen to the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Benson said. "The plates on the vehicle were stolen off another vehicle, so you have two victims," she said.
The two men had not been identified as of Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815.
The car-wash owner estimated damage at $5,000, Benson said.
A comment on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post called the theft attempt a "small-change heist" and noted the damage had to far exceed what was in the cash box.
Several others also poked fun at the fail.
"Rocket scientists at large," wrote one reader of the Facebook post, Russ Hamilton.
"So much for a 'clean' getaway!" wrote John Shaw.
And Jeremiah Osgood commented, "See, if they had any sense at all, they would have drilled out the lock, but then again they were trying to steal cents — it makes no sense."
Comments