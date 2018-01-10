More Videos

  • MPDstabbing 1.mp4

    This is surveillance footage distributed by the Modesto Police Department of the man suspected of stabbing a woman at Baker Boy Donuts at a shopping center at Tully Road and Bowen Avenue on Jan. 1, 2018, in Modesto, California.

This is surveillance footage distributed by the Modesto Police Department of the man suspected of stabbing a woman at Baker Boy Donuts at a shopping center at Tully Road and Bowen Avenue on Jan. 1, 2018, in Modesto, California. Modesto Police Department
This is surveillance footage distributed by the Modesto Police Department of the man suspected of stabbing a woman at Baker Boy Donuts at a shopping center at Tully Road and Bowen Avenue on Jan. 1, 2018, in Modesto, California. Modesto Police Department

Crime

Investigators ask public to help identify suspect in Modesto stabbing

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

January 10, 2018 04:23 PM

Investigators on Wednesday afternoon released video footage of a man suspected of stabbing a woman leaving a Modesto doughnut shop last week.

The 51-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times but survived the attack at a Tully Road shopping center.

The Modesto Police Department released video captured on a security camera and asked the public to help its investigators identify the suspect seen walking outside the businesses in the shopping center.

The stabbing occurred about 5:30 a.m on New Year's Day after the woman left Baker Boy Donuts to walk to her car, according to Joseph Chhun, who owns the doughnut shop. The business is in the shopping center at Tully Road and Bowen Avenue anchored by dd's Discounts and Dollar General.

Chhun went to the woman's aid after he heard her cry out, he has said. He brought her into the shop, where the Chhuns called for an ambulance and police.

Police investigators have said the stabbing appeared to be a random act, and it was unclear what motivated the attack. Police officials have described the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-8, with no facial hair and wearing dirty clothes.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this suspect or the stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

