Video captures hit-and-run crash involving CHP patrol vehicle in Modesto

More Videos 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto Pause 1:22 Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school 0:52 Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park 0:58 Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:31 Raw Video: Crash on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County kills 1 0:36 Rainy Day In Downtown Modesto 0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video captures hit-and-run involving CHP in Modesto This collision occurred Friday afternoon when the driver of the stolen Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign at Leon Avenue and into the path of CHP patrol vehicle traveling east on Tuolumne Boulevard, which did not have a stop sign, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. The video was provided by Macario Guzman. This collision occurred Friday afternoon when the driver of the stolen Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign at Leon Avenue and into the path of CHP patrol vehicle traveling east on Tuolumne Boulevard, which did not have a stop sign, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. The video was provided by Macario Guzman.

This collision occurred Friday afternoon when the driver of the stolen Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign at Leon Avenue and into the path of CHP patrol vehicle traveling east on Tuolumne Boulevard, which did not have a stop sign, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. The video was provided by Macario Guzman.