    This collision occurred Friday afternoon when the driver of the stolen Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign at Leon Avenue and into the path of CHP patrol vehicle traveling east on Tuolumne Boulevard, which did not have a stop sign, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. The video was provided by Macario Guzman.

Crime

Video captures hit-and-run crash involving CHP patrol vehicle in Modesto

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 09, 2018 06:13 PM

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with one of its officers in west Modesto.

The collision occurred Friday afternoon, when the driver of the stolen Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign at Leon Avenue and into the path of a CHP patrol vehicle traveling east on Tuolumne Boulevard, which did not have a stop sign, said Officer Tom Olsen.

The front of the patrol car hit the rear left side of the Honda.

The driver of the black Honda quickly made a U-turn back onto Leon. The officer, who was not injured, turned around and gave chase but ultimately lost sight of the Honda.

Video surveillance of the crash has since circulated on social media.

Olsen said that while a 25 mph speed limit can be seen in the video, it only applies during school hours and the crash was not during those hours.

Olsen did not know exactly how fast the officer was traveling but said the speed limit after during non-school hours is 35 mph.

He said the officer was on his way to a non-emergency call when the crash occurred.

Neither the driver nor the Honda have been located. Anyone with information about either is asked to call the Modesto CHP office at 209-545-7440.

