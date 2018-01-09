Most Wanted: Reyes Ruvalcaba, Attempted murder

NAME: Reyes Ruvalcaba
CHARGE: Attempted murder
DESCRIPTION: 52 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 189 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Ruvalcaba is suspected of having lured his estranged wife to a parking lot at 301 Standiford Ave. in north Modesto on April 10, 2005, saying he wanted her to pick up their children. Modesto police said Ruvalcaba shot her twice in the abdomen as she got out of her car, then shot her twice in the back of the head with a .38-caliber revolver. She survived.
Never miss a local story.
NOTES: Ruvalcaba originally fled to Mexico, but he last was seen in May 2005 driving a brown compact car in Empire, police said. He has used the name Reyes Dedidos as an alias.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Ruvalcaba’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments