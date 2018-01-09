The cop thought the driver looked pretty young. He was right. And there's more

A police officer saw a driver turn onto G Street in downtown Modesto about 6:30 Monday evening, and, boy, did he look like a boy.
Turns out he was just that — a 13-year-old boy, with a 15-year-old passenger.
But there's more to it than that.
When the officer spotted the suspiciously young-looking driver, he called in the Honda Accord's license plate, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. Another officer went to the south Modesto home of the registered owner and was told the vehicle had just been stolen.
The officer who spotted the Honda had followed it and, learning it was stolen, pulled over the car at the corner of Haddon and Severin avenues, south of La Loma Junior High.
The young teen had not been driving fast or erratically, police said, and did not try to flee when pulled over.
The 13-year-old was cited on suspicion of vehicle theft and released to the custody of a parent, Graves said. The 15-year-old also was released to a parent.
Deke Farrow; 209-578-2327.
