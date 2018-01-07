A hit-and-run incident in the 1500 block of Oregon Drive sent a male pedestrian to the hospital Sunday Jan. 7th 2018. Modesto Fire along with AMR treated the patient on scene and transported him to a local hospital.
A hit-and-run incident in the 1500 block of Oregon Drive sent a male pedestrian to the hospital Sunday Jan. 7th 2018. Modesto Fire along with AMR treated the patient on scene and transported him to a local hospital. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
A hit-and-run incident in the 1500 block of Oregon Drive sent a male pedestrian to the hospital Sunday Jan. 7th 2018. Modesto Fire along with AMR treated the patient on scene and transported him to a local hospital. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Crime

CHP looking for driver in Modesto hit-and-run near Oregon Park

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

January 07, 2018 04:16 PM

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday was looking for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian as he was walking across a street near Oregon Park in Modesto's airport neighborhood.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. His name, age and city of residence was not immediately available.

The hit-and-run incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oregon Drive. A silver Buick sedan was heading east on Oregon when it hit the pedestrian, who was waking north across the street near an alley.

Witnesses said the pedestrian near the middle of the street when he was struck. The impact knocked the man several feet east, and he was found injured near the curb on the north side of the road. The Buick did not slow down after hitting the pedestrian.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CHP said there was no description of the Buick's driver. The weather was overcast, but there was plenty of visibility when the pedestrian was struck.

There was no further information available Sunday afternoon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video