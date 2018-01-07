CHP looking for driver in Modesto hit-and-run near Oregon Park

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday was looking for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian as he was walking across a street near Oregon Park in Modesto's airport neighborhood.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. His name, age and city of residence was not immediately available.
The hit-and-run incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oregon Drive. A silver Buick sedan was heading east on Oregon when it hit the pedestrian, who was waking north across the street near an alley.
Witnesses said the pedestrian near the middle of the street when he was struck. The impact knocked the man several feet east, and he was found injured near the curb on the north side of the road. The Buick did not slow down after hitting the pedestrian.
The CHP said there was no description of the Buick's driver. The weather was overcast, but there was plenty of visibility when the pedestrian was struck.
There was no further information available Sunday afternoon.
