Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (01/06/18)

January 05, 2018 05:52 PM

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 21-27.

SUSPECT: Nicholas Adam Stafford, 35, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Saul Lopez, 26, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 22, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, obstructing police officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Dominic Britt, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Attempt to receive property, vehicle theft, probation violation, ex-felon with a firearm

SUSPECT: Jose David Herrarte, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, probation violation

SUSPECT: David Douglas Smith, 49, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 26, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Michael TenBrink, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools

