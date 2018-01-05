Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (01/06/18)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 21-27.
SUSPECT: Nicholas Adam Stafford, 35, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Saul Lopez, 26, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 22, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, obstructing police officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Dominic Britt, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Attempt to receive property, vehicle theft, probation violation, ex-felon with a firearm
SUSPECT: Jose David Herrarte, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, probation violation
SUSPECT: David Douglas Smith, 49, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 26, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Michael TenBrink, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools
