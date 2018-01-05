Modesto police and firefighters were in the 200 block of Gerita Court in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, after an explosion inside a home was touched off by an alleged honey oil lab.
Modesto police and firefighters were in the 200 block of Gerita Court in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, after an explosion inside a home was touched off by an alleged honey oil lab. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com
Modesto police and firefighters were in the 200 block of Gerita Court in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, after an explosion inside a home was touched off by an alleged honey oil lab. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

Crime

Explosion knocked a Modesto house off its foundation. Why were 2 people arrested?

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 05, 2018 02:14 PM

Two people have been arrested in connection with a hash oil lab explosion at a triplex in southeast Modesto on Thursday.

A buildup of butane gas in the refrigerator of the home in a 200 block of Gerita Court, northwest of Yosemite Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, caused the explosion, according to Modesto Police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli.

Butane is used to extract hash oil from marijuana.

The explosion occurred just before noon and knocked the frame of the home six inches off its foundation, Ciccarelli said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It caused structural damage to the adjoining units as well and power had to be cut to the entire building, displacing the residents of the entire triplex. Six adults and two children were displaced but no one was injured.

Nelson Esparza Suarez, 33, and Monica Paulina Santana, 23, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing of narcotics.

Suarez also was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

Ciccarelli did not know whether the child or children lived in the home where the explosion occurred or in one of the adjoining units.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video