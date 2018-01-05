Explosion knocked a Modesto house off its foundation. Why were 2 people arrested?

Two people have been arrested in connection with a hash oil lab explosion at a triplex in southeast Modesto on Thursday.
A buildup of butane gas in the refrigerator of the home in a 200 block of Gerita Court, northwest of Yosemite Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, caused the explosion, according to Modesto Police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli.
Butane is used to extract hash oil from marijuana.
The explosion occurred just before noon and knocked the frame of the home six inches off its foundation, Ciccarelli said.
Never miss a local story.
It caused structural damage to the adjoining units as well and power had to be cut to the entire building, displacing the residents of the entire triplex. Six adults and two children were displaced but no one was injured.
Nelson Esparza Suarez, 33, and Monica Paulina Santana, 23, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing of narcotics.
Suarez also was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
Ciccarelli did not know whether the child or children lived in the home where the explosion occurred or in one of the adjoining units.
Comments