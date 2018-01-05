Bret Harte fire deemed arson, three minors referred to probation

Investigators determined the fire at Bret Harte Elementary School late last month was arson and three minors have been referred to juvenile probation related to the case.
The fire last week destroyed a wing at the back of the south Modesto school that housed two fifth-grade classrooms, the library and a computer lab, causing an estimated $1.5 million in damage. Another wing sustained heat and smoke damage.
The Regional Fire Investigation Unit investigated the blaze and interviewed the three juveniles believed to be responsible. They were referred to juvenile probation and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges related to the incident.
Investigators would not release the ages, genders and possible charges against the minors or say if they are students at the school.
Officials believe the fire originated in the wing that was destroyed. However, the exact point of origin could not be determined due to the extent of the damage and roof collapse.
When firefighters arrived, the structural integrity of the building had been compromised by the intensity of the fire and the roof partially collapsed early into the incident. It took crews approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
Modesto City Schools spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said Thursday the repairing and cleaning of the heat- and smoke-damaged wing is in progress. Window and curtain replacement is scheduled to begin Saturday, she said.
Portable classroom buildings to replace the destroyed wing are scheduled to be delivered beginning Monday. Workers are preparing the area identified for placement of the buildings, and securing everything needed like carpet, desks, chairs and textbooks.
Fortuna said the school will be ready to welcome back all students from winter break on Jan. 16.
