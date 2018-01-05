Bret Harte fire deemed arson, three minors referred to probation

More Videos 1:22 Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school Pause 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:52 Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park 0:36 Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 1:59 Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 2:21 Seven dogs involved in south Modesto mauling captured 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:40 Sheriffs's detectives investigating suspicious death in East Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com