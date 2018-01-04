He gunned down two people at a bar near Waterford. Now, he faces 166 years in prison

A 24-year-old Modesto man could spend the rest of his life in prison for killing two people near Waterford after carrying out a gang-related execution and trying to carjack a woman who refused to give up her vehicle.
Alejandro Naranjo faces a maximum sentence of 166 years and six months to life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal last week, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
The deadly shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. April 26, 2014, outside El Rincon bar at 10012 Yosemite Boulevard., about two miles west of Waterford.
Prosecutors said Naranjo walked up to Jose Antonio Leon, 34, of Ceres and shot him several times. After Leon fell to the ground, Naranjo walked up and fired another bullet directly to Leon’s head, according to authorities.
Naranjo then walked up to a Kia Sorento occupied by Corrine Winter, 33, of Modesto and demanded her vehicle. When she refused, Naranjo shot her twice through one of the vehicle's windows, prosecutors said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
GANG KILLING
Prosecutors said Naranjo was a Sureño street gang member, and he went armed with a handgun to the bar frequented by rival Norteño gang members. Naranjo concealed the gun before entering the bar with his girlfriend.
They were in the bar for about an hour. Witnesses told investigators they saw Naranjo making repeated eye contact with Leon. The witnesses said it appeared Naranjo was trying to initiate a confrontation.
When Leon left the bar, Naranjo followed him outside. Naranjo then shot Leon, according to prosecutors. The shots created a chaotic scene. Naranjo’s getaway vehicle left without him.
Prosecutors said Naranjo then tried to carjack Winter's vehicle, before he shot her to death. Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives identified Naranjo as the suspected shooter.
Investigators contacted Naranjo, and he agreed to surrender. Several hours after the shooting, Naranjo was arrested at his home in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in west Modesto.
Prosecuors said Naranjo eventually admitted to killing Leon and Winter during an interrogation following his arrest.
Naranjo had chosen to legally represent himself at trial, but his ability to understand the court proceedings was called into question. Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova suspended the murder case. In March, the case was allowed to proceed and the court appointed an attorney to represent Naranjo.
CONVICTION
On Dec. 28, Naranjo pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and admitted he used a gun to kill the victims. He also pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking with the use of a gun and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Naranjo also admitted that each crime was committed to benefit a criminal street gang. Prosecutors said the defendant waived his right to appeal his conviction and gave up good behavior while in jail and work time credit he accrued before his conviction.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a special circumstance allegation that would've made Naranjo eligible for a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
Naranjo, who remains at the county jail, is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 6 for his sentencing hearing. Deputy District Attorney Brad Nix prosecuted the case.
