Crime

Woman stabbed by stranger while walking to her vehicle in Modesto

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 02, 2018

UPDATED January 02, 2018 06:47 PM

In an apparent random act of violence, a woman was stabbed multiple times as she walked to her car early New Year’s Day.

The woman was leaving a donut shop in the shopping center anchored by dd's Discounts in the 2000 block of Tully Road at about 5 a.m. when she was attacked, according to Modesto police.

The woman was stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-8, with no facial hair and wearing dirty clothes.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

