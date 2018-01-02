Woman stabbed by stranger while walking to her vehicle in Modesto

In an apparent random act of violence, a woman was stabbed multiple times as she walked to her car early New Year’s Day.
The woman was leaving a donut shop in the shopping center anchored by dd's Discounts in the 2000 block of Tully Road at about 5 a.m. when she was attacked, according to Modesto police.
The woman was stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-8, with no facial hair and wearing dirty clothes.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
