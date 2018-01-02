Crime

Fifteen-year-old arrested in Keyes shooting

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 02, 2018 05:25 PM

A 15-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of shooting a man in Keyes Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of Seventh Street and Jennie Avenue at about 2 p.m., according to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.

The adult male who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was detained about a mile away near Norma Way and South Washington Road shortly after the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting as well as elder abuse for a prior assault on an elderly family member. Bejaran said deputies had been looking for the teen for the past week in connection with that case.

Bejaran did not provide any other details about the shooting, including whether investigators know what motivated it or where exactly the shooting took place. He also did not have any details about the elder abuse case, like the age of the victim or the extent of his or her injuries.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video