Fifteen-year-old arrested in Keyes shooting

A 15-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of shooting a man in Keyes Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the area of Seventh Street and Jennie Avenue at about 2 p.m., according to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
The adult male who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect was detained about a mile away near Norma Way and South Washington Road shortly after the shooting.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting as well as elder abuse for a prior assault on an elderly family member. Bejaran said deputies had been looking for the teen for the past week in connection with that case.
Bejaran did not provide any other details about the shooting, including whether investigators know what motivated it or where exactly the shooting took place. He also did not have any details about the elder abuse case, like the age of the victim or the extent of his or her injuries.
