Modesto man injured in hit and run dies from injuries

A Modesto man severely injured in a hit and run crash in December has died from his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A pickup made a U-turn in front of Michael Wood, 55, on Dec. 14 as he was riding a motorcycle westbound on Highway 108/120 between Knights Ferry and Jamestown.
Wood could not stop in time and collided with the driver's side of the pickup.
The driver of the pickup completed the U-turn onto the south shoulder and then fled the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Wood was taken to an area hospital with major injuries and passed away on Dec. 30, according to the CHP.
The pickup is described as American made and faded white. It has a single cab with a black metal lumber rack with chains on it and a green rectangular company logo on the driver's side door with block lettering. The driver is described as Latino in his 30s or 40s. The damage to the pickup will be on the driver's side from about the door to the rear wheel.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sonora Area CHP at 209-984-3944.
Comments