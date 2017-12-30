Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park

A man is dead after being shot multiple times at Mellis Park in west Modesto on Saturday morning.
Modesto Police responded to a call of a shooting at about 11:24 a.m. near the baseball field at the park on Martin Luther King Drive. When officers arrived they found an adult male with gunshot wounds, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
"The early information that we have is that he was in an altercation with another suspect and he was shot closely after that," Graves said.
The suspect fled in a van. But Graves said no suspect information is available at this time. The identity of the victim has not being released.
Never miss a local story.
With one day left in the year, the shooting death marked the 22nd homicide for 2017 in Modesto.
Modesto Bee Staff Writer Marijke Rowland contributed to this report.
Comments