Ceres man shatters car window next to boy in car seat

In an apparent unprovoked attack, a Ceres man smashed the window of a vehicle, shattering glass all over a 4-year-old boy who was sitting in his car seat.
The father, who had just put his son in the vehicle, was getting into the driver's seat when the suspect, 36-year-old Dale Bearden, "smashed out the window next to the child, raining glass on the child in an apparent unprovoked attack," said Ceres Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m on Thursday in the 2900 block of Fowler Road near Smyrna Park.
He said the father does not know Bearden and had never seen him in the neighborhood.
The father chased Bearden a short distance and detained him until officers arrived minutes later.
"The child, although covered in glass, did not receive any injuries," Yotsuya said.
Bearden was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and vandalism.
