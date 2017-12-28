Man, woman shot in different Patterson locations within minutes

In a matter of minutes Wednesday night, deputies with Patterson Police Services responded to two shootings.
Just before 10:30 p.m., they were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 200 Block of Torvend Way. Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
The victim would not give deputies any information on the shooting, said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, and was taken to a hospital emergency room.
While deputies still were investigating the Torvend Way scene, a second shooting was reported in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive, about three-quarters of a mile away.
Never miss a local story.
"When deputies arrived to the area, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body," Bejaran said in an email. "She was also transported to the emergency room. It appears both shootings are related and there is no suspect information at this time. "
There was no information available from the Sheriff's Department on Thursday morning on the ages or condition of the people shot, how many times they were struck, whether the shootings were drive-bys, possible motives and why the shootings are believed to be related.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to call Sgt. Micky LaBarbera at 209-567-4488 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments