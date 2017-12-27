Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/30/17)

By Jim Silva

December 27, 2017 12:44 PM

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in and around Modesto and Stanislaus County, California.





ROBBINS, KIRK.jpg

SUSPECT: Kirk Andre Robbins, of Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, forgery, violation of parole



HUSTON, ELIZABETH.jpg

SUSPECT: Elizabeth Ann Huston, 42, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation



GUADAGNOLO, JIMMY.jpg

SUSPECT: Jimmy Ray Guadagnolo, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, rearrest, trespassing



TUNSTALL, BRIAN.jpg

SUSPECT: Brian James Tunstall, 46, Merced

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance



MAJOR, MICHAEL.jpg

SUSPECT: Michael Major, 45, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance



BRADBURY, CASEY.jpg

SUSPECT: Casey Allen Bradbury, 34, of Ardmore, Okla.

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle



DELAROSA, JESSE.jpg

SUSPECT: Jesse Delarosa, 42, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, DUI, reckless driving, driving with suspended license



DE JONG, CORNELIUS.jpg

SUSPECT: Cornelius Peter De Jong, 29 of Ripon

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance



PURNELL, ARDELL.jpg

SUSPECT: Gene Ardell Purnell, 24, of San Jose

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft











