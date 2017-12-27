Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/30/17)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in and around Modesto and Stanislaus County, California.
SUSPECT: Kirk Andre Robbins, of Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, forgery, violation of parole
SUSPECT: Elizabeth Ann Huston, 42, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jimmy Ray Guadagnolo, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, rearrest, trespassing
SUSPECT: Brian James Tunstall, 46, Merced
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Michael Major, 45, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Casey Allen Bradbury, 34, of Ardmore, Okla.
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle
SUSPECT: Jesse Delarosa, 42, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, DUI, reckless driving, driving with suspended license
SUSPECT: Cornelius Peter De Jong, 29 of Ripon
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Gene Ardell Purnell, 24, of San Jose
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
