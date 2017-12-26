Clarence Frederick Moore
Most Wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, Murder

December 26, 2017 02:08 PM

NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.

NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

