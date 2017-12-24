One man killed in shooting at downtown Modesto parking lot

One man was killed and another was wounded when they were struck by gunfire early Sunday at a downtown Modesto parking lot, police said.
The 26-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital, where he died from his injuries, said Modesto police Sgt. Jim Reeves. Authorities had not released the man's name because his family not been properly notified.
Reeves said the second man struck by gunfire also was taken to a hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The deadly shooting occurred about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of 10th and I streets. It was unclear whether the two men were leaving one of the downtown bars or nightclubs when gunfire erupted.
Officers responded to reports of two people who had been shot.
Reeves said the man who survived the shooting was found by police near 11th and J streets, about two blocks from the shooting scene. The man who died was found injured in the parking lot.
Investigators on Sunday morning did not have any suspect description. Reeves said the victims in the shooting were uncooperative with police. It was unclear whether the two were with anyone else when they were shot.
There will be more with about this homicide investigation as soon as information becomes available.
