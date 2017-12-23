A Modesto Wienerschnitzel, two mini-markets robbed at gunpoint; suspect on the loose

Three Modesto businesses were robbed at gunpoint within 90 minutes of each other on Friday night, police said.
The suspect, believed to be a Latino male in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and brandishing a black handgun, remains on the loose, according to Sgt. Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department.
Nobody in the businesses were injured.
The first robbery occurred at 7:50 p.m. at the Stop N Shop liquor and food store at 3121 Yosemite Boulevard just east of Lincoln Avenue. The suspect walked into the business, produced a handgun and took cash from the register. He fled in a vehicle.
About 40 minutes later, a man with the same description entered Wienerschnitzel at 204 McHenry Avenue, pulled out a handgun and left with cash.
About 50 minutes later, the same-style robbery involving a suspect who fit the description of the first two was reported at the AM-PM mini-market at 2101 Tully Road.
Reeves said it did not appear these robberies were related to the ones Thursday night involving a Toys R Us and two Walgreens in Modesto and Ceres.
He said his department is hoping today to secure video or photos from surveillance cameras that could be made public in an effort to identify the suspect.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.
