Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/23/17)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 5-13.
Never miss a local story.
SUSPECT: William Tracy Davis, 47, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating a chop shop
SUSPECT: Antonio Felix Casillas, 36, of Tracy
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, owning/operating a chop shop
SUSPECT: Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ruben Davila, 30, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, felon addicted to narcotics, felon possessing firearm, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of device or paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked
SUSPECT: Adonis Alexander Burger, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Xane Hernandez, 20, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 13, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty
Comments