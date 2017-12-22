Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres, arrested on Dec. 7, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department
Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres, arrested on Dec. 7, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres, arrested on Dec. 7, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/23/17)

December 22, 2017 10:23 PM

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 5-13.

DAVIS, WILLIAM
William Tracy Davis, 47, of Turlock, arrested on Dec. 5, 2017, by the Califoria Highway Patrol
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SUSPECT: William Tracy Davis, 47, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating a chop shop

CASILLAS, ANTONIO
Antonio Felix Casillas, 36, of Tracy, arrested on Dec. 5, 2017, by the California Highway Patrol
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Antonio Felix Casillas, 36, of Tracy

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, owning/operating a chop shop

HOUGE, BOBBY
Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres, arrested on Dec. 7, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Bobby Hogue, 27, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

DAVILA, RUBEN
Ruben Davila, 30, of Turlock, arrested on Dec. 12, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Ruben Davila, 30, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, felon addicted to narcotics, felon possessing firearm, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of device or paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked

BURGER, ADONIS
Adonis Alexander Burger, 37, of Modesto, arrested on Dec. 12, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Adonis Alexander Burger, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

HERNANDEZ, XANE
Xane Hernandez, 20, of Modesto, arrested on Dec. 13, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Xane Hernandez, 20, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 13, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video