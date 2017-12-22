Modesto Toys R Us, two Walgreens hit in strong-arm robberies

Three stores were hit by strong-arm robberies in Modesto and Ceres on Thursday night, police report.

At about 8 p.m. five black males in their early 20s entered the Toys R Us on Sisk Road, said Modesto Police Department Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. An employee overheard one of the men say something about running out the exit when the time came, so employees positioned themselves by the exit.

The five men loaded two shopping carts full of toys, Ciccarelli said, and as they headed toward the exit, "One suspect told an employee, 'I'll fire on you if you touch the cart.'"

The employee did grab a cart, though, and it was pulled away from him, Ciccarelli said.

The suspects fled the store with the stolen property and got into vehicles in the parking lot of the Orchard Supply Hardware store next door. One of the getaway vehicles was a new white Ford sedan, Ciccarelli said, and the other was a 1990s teal Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

No guns were seen during the robbery, the lieutenant said.

About the same time as the Toys R Us robbery, three black males described as wearing athletic clothing went into the Walgreens drugstore at 4201 Dale Road, Ciccarelli said. They jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded the pain relievers oxycodone and Norcos (acetaminophen/hydrocodone).

As the pharmacist was explaining that the safe has a delay lock, the men instead stole several bottles of codeine, Ciccarelli said.

No weapons were seen in the robbery, he said, nor was any getaway vehicle.

About an hour before the Walgreens incident, a similar robbery occurred at the Walgreens at 2101 E. Hatch Road in the Ceres area, Ciccarelli said. No additional information on that robbery was immediately available Friday morning.

The Turlock Walgreens store was robbed in the same fashion Sunday night, police there say. "At about 9 p.m., three black males (not sure if adults or juveniles) were involved," Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman told The Bee in an email. "They stole opioids and fled on foot, possibly to a vehicle parked nearby. No weapon was seen and they were all wearing hoodies. They jumped the counter and forced the pharmacists to show them where the drugs that they wanted were."

Anyone with information on the crimes is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org.