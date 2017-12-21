Crime

Prosecutors accuse Waterford man of leading crew posing as cops, robbing drug dealers

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 21, 2017 04:46 PM

A federal grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old Waterford man accused of leading a home-invasion robbery crew that posed as police officers and stole from drug dealers.

Jose Jesus Carbajal was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery and extortion that interferes with interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento.

Federal prosecutors said Carbajal led his crew to an Arbuckle home in Colusa County, where they stole money, marijuana and other valuables from the residents before escaping.

If convicted of all counts, Carbajal could face a minimum five years in federal prison to a maximum sentence of life behind bars and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video