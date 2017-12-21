Prosecutors accuse Waterford man of leading crew posing as cops, robbing drug dealers

A federal grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old Waterford man accused of leading a home-invasion robbery crew that posed as police officers and stole from drug dealers.
Jose Jesus Carbajal was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery and extortion that interferes with interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento.
Federal prosecutors said Carbajal led his crew to an Arbuckle home in Colusa County, where they stole money, marijuana and other valuables from the residents before escaping.
If convicted of all counts, Carbajal could face a minimum five years in federal prison to a maximum sentence of life behind bars and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.
