Crime

Police: He was covered in blood, waving a knife. Then, he fought with officers.

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 20, 2017 10:22 AM

SONORA

Police officers on Tuesday night arrested a Jamestown man covered in blood who reportedly assaulted his wife, before he was spotted outside a gas station waving a knife and threatening others.

Adam Gregory Overstreet, 39, fought back against officers trying to take him into custody, according to a Sonora police news release. One of the officers suffered minor injuries during the struggle with Overstreet.

About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call reporting a man was bleeding from his stomach near an AM-PM gas station along Pesce Way, just west of Highway 49.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Overstreet, who was covered in blood. Police officials said Overstreet refused to comply the officers' commands, so they handcuffed him.

Then, Overstreet began to resist the officers, police said. The officers subdued Overstreet. He then made death threats toward the officers, according to police.

The officers then discovered Overstreet had a stab wound on the right side of his abdomen. Police said Overstreet refused to cooperate and answer officers’ questions at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, before he was later booked at the Tuolumne County Jail.

The officers questioned several witnesses near the scene. The witnesses told police that Overstreet had been waving the knife and making death threats to passers-by before the officers were called to the scene.

The officers later learned that Overstreet assaulted his wife earlier in the evening, police said. Officers had not determined how Overstreet suffered his stab wound, but the incident remains under investigation.

Overstreet was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest with force, making criminal threats and threats to cause harm to a police officer and domestic battery upon a spouse.

