Crime

Most Wanted: Gabriel Calderon, Committing lewd acts upon a child

December 19, 2017 12:57 PM

NAME: Gabriel Calderon

CHARGE: Committing lewd acts upon a child

DESCRIPTION: 25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Calderon is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Calderon’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

