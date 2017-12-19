He tore the grille off a car and kicked an officer in the face, Modesto police say

Responding to a disturbance at a Paradise Road shopping center, police arrested a Modesto man, who faces charges of vandalism, public intoxication and battery on a peace officer.
About 9:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Jack in the Box restaurant and Family Dollar store on the 400 block of Paradise, east of Sutter Avenue. They were directed to the Jack in the Box restroom, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves, where a man later identified as Cory Andrew Wood was vandalizing property and throwing items at the bathroom door when anyone tried to open it.
When officers were taking him into custody, Graves said, he spit at two of them and kicked one in the face. The officer was not injured, she said.
After officers had Wood in custody, they were flagged down by other people who said that before entering Jack in the Box, Wood was holding a hypodermic needle and syringe and yelling at customers outside Family Dollar. They were shown an employee vehicle that Wood had kicked and torn the grille from, Graves said.
Wood remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday, with bail set at $100,000.
