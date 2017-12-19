Cory Wood
Cory Wood Modesto Police Department
Cory Wood Modesto Police Department

Crime

He tore the grille off a car and kicked an officer in the face, Modesto police say

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 19, 2017 11:25 AM

Responding to a disturbance at a Paradise Road shopping center, police arrested a Modesto man, who faces charges of vandalism, public intoxication and battery on a peace officer.

About 9:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Jack in the Box restaurant and Family Dollar store on the 400 block of Paradise, east of Sutter Avenue. They were directed to the Jack in the Box restroom, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves, where a man later identified as Cory Andrew Wood was vandalizing property and throwing items at the bathroom door when anyone tried to open it.

When officers were taking him into custody, Graves said, he spit at two of them and kicked one in the face. The officer was not injured, she said.

After officers had Wood in custody, they were flagged down by other people who said that before entering Jack in the Box, Wood was holding a hypodermic needle and syringe and yelling at customers outside Family Dollar. They were shown an employee vehicle that Wood had kicked and torn the grille from, Graves said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wood remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday, with bail set at $100,000.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video