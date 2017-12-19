Wife poured bleach into eyes of sleeping husband, Turlock police say

A Turlock woman faces a felony domestic violence charge after pouring bleach into the eyes of her sleeping husband, police say.
Officers responded to a call from Emanuel Medical Center, where the man was treated, at about 4 a.m. Sunday, said Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman.
The victim reported that his wife was upset with him and so she poured the bleach in his eyes. He said she also slammed a door on his finger, causing a cut that required sutures.
Officers went to the couple's home, on the 2000 block of Justice Court, southeast of East Tuolumne Road and North Berkeley Avenue. They spoke with the victim's wife, 55-year-old Wendy Forman, and found bleach-soaked clothing, which was taken into evidence.
No information was available on the victim's condition, but the Livestrong.com site says, "Getting bleach in your eyes is much more serious than getting it on your skin; damage can occur much faster, and the worst-case scenario can be more debilitating. ... Irritation and damage to your eye tissues will continue until all of the bleach has been rinsed away."
