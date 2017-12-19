16-year-old girl pushed to ground, stepped on during robbery

A 16-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when one of four people robbing her pushed her to the ground and stepped on her hand Monday morning in Sonora.
The robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday after the victim, who lives in a nearby community, was driving near the intersection of Greenley Road and Lyons Street. She pulled over and got out to retrieve something from the rear passenger area, said Sonora Police Department acting Chief Turu VanderWiel.
The girl was approached by three males riding scooters and a female riding a skateboard. One male was in his early 20s, with visible tattoos on both arms, she told police. The other two males and female were described as being under 18. "No further descriptions will be released at this time until we finish a canvas and checking on leads," VanderWiel said.
One subject pushed the victim to the ground and stepped on one of her hands. One stole her cell phone from her pocket. Another took a small amount of cash from her purse. The four then fled the area.
Officers were dispatched to the robbery call just before noon. The delay in the robbery being reported had to do with the victim's phone being stolen and her tracking down her father for assistance, VanderWiel said.
Officers searched the Greenley Road area for the suspects but could not find them.
The victim declined medical attention for her hand.
Anyone who witnessed or has information on the robbery is urged to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8143.
