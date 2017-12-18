Homicide detectives seek information about man found in creek near Westley

Stanislaus County sheriff's homicide investigators on Monday asked the public for information in the death of a man found in a creek last month near Westley.
About 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, the body of a Latino man about 19 to 25 years old was found in Ingram Creek near the 6600 block of McCracken Road.
Sheriff's officials said the man was heavy-set, and detectives believe the man may have been missing for the past two years before his body was discovered. Coroner officials have not been able to identify the man because of the condition of his remains.
Detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide, but sheriff's officials have not released any details about the possible manner of his death.
The detectives do not know how the man's body wound up in Ingram Creek, and they are looking for any information that will help identify the man and result in leads in the investigation.
Sheriff's officials ask anyone with information about this homicide case to call Detective Marissa Wyatt at (209) 525-7091 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
